Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 2:22 PM

Dodo relative found 900 miles from home at Australian resort

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Bird experts in Australia are flocking to a Queensland resort to catch a glimpse of a rare visitor: a Nicobar pigeon, the closest living relative of the extinct dodo.

Sue O'Donnell, general manager of the Green Island resort, said the bird, dubbed Emerald by employees, has been a frequent visitor in recent days, and has even been seen wandering into rooms while workers are cleaning.

Advertisement

The species, named for India's Nicobar Islands, is native to Southeast Asia, and Golo Maurer, head of BirdLife Australia's Citizen Science Program, said the avian has wandered more than 900 miles from its species' nearest breeding grounds.

Maurer told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. it's also possible the pigeon was "someone's pet and cut a lucky break."

Wildlife authorities said they have no plans to capture or relocate the bird.

Maurer said Green Island could prove to be the ideal environment for the avian to thrive.

"It likes forested islands and the ability to find food on the ground, so it's a lovely spot for a Nicobar pigeon," he said. "There are many native birds there and it's a stopover for migratory shorebirds, so he's really just adding to the experience of bird life on a tropical island."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A pond in Hawaii is drawing attention due to its unusual pink color, and experts said it could be the result of recent drought conditions.
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Australian woman finds large python outside her front door
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler responded to the home of a Queensland home where a woman walked out her front door and discovered a large carpet python on the veranda.
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A mattress company in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 2,355 people and mattresses and toppling them like dominoes.
Firefighters rescue calf sinking into slurry pit
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Firefighters rescue calf sinking into slurry pit
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England were dispatched to conduct an unusual rescue when a calf was found sinking into a slurry pit.
Alligator makes unusual visit to Florida beach
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator makes unusual visit to Florida beach
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An alligator made a rare visit to a Florida beach to soak up the sun and enjoy the saltwater waves before being removed by authorities.
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager is being praised for his ingenuity after a viral video showed him using an electric scooter to tow his small boat down a sidewalk.
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
This pink baby elephant's mother stands by his side despite the raging river to help him cross.
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple who made a stop for coffee on their way home from a road trip ended up winning $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles teamed up with a duo of "Amazing Race" contestants to break a record for putting chopsticks into a beard.
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman's home security camera recorded footage of her Halloween pumpkin being stolen off her porch by a hungry suspect: a moose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 lions chase a giraffe
20 lions chase a giraffe
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement