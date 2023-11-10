Trending
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 1:47 PM

Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A pond in Hawaii is drawing attention due to its unusual pink color, and experts said it could be the result of recent drought conditions.

Maui residents said they noticed in recent days that Kealia Pond had turned an unusual pink and purple hue.

"I just happened to drive by and I was like, 'It's like Pepto Bismol pink,'" Travis Morrin told Hawaii News now.

Morrin captured drone footage of the pond, which quickly went viral on Instagram.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service confirmed the water has been pink for nearly two weeks. Officials said the color change is believed to be the result of halobacteria found in waters with high salinity, and the pond's salt content has recently gone undiluted by rain as the result of drought conditions.

The water is not believed to be toxic, but samples have been sent to the University of Hawaii for further testing.

