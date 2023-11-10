Trending
Odd News
Nov. 10, 2023 / 12:29 PM

Australian woman finds large python outside her front door

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler responded to the home of a Queensland home where a woman walked out her front door and discovered a large carpet python on the veranda.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing one of the company's snake catchers arriving at the home and discovering the python had made its way to the ceiling beams of the veranda.

"This lady got a scare this morning when she walked out and realised that a large carpet python was on her front Veranda," the Facebook post said. "She got her dogs inside, straight away and called us out!"

The video shows a snake catcher using a hook to unwind the python from beam it was wrapped around.

"Although it took awhile to get it down from the beams, we were able to take it to some more suitable bushland," the post said.

