Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A mattress company in the Philippines broke a Guinness World Record by gathering 2,355 people and mattresses and toppling them like dominoes.

Mattress firm Uratex celebreated its 55th anniversary by breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest human mattress dominoes.

The company said the number 2,355 was chosen intentionally, with 23 representing the year 2023, and 55 representing the years the company has been in operation.

Company officials said it took a couple practice runs before the assembled humans and mattresses were ready to topple in their official attempt. The chain reaction was set off by CEO Naty Cheng, and the entire procession of falling humans and mattresses lasted for about 20 minutes.