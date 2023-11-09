Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An alligator made a rare visit to a Florida beach to soak up the sun and enjoy the saltwater waves before being removed by authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside the Boca Grande Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when the gator, a species that typically prefers freshwater, was found enjoying itself on a Boca Grande beach.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the alligator "just couldn't resist the great beaches of Boca Grande."

The 10-foot gator was relocated to a more suitable habitat.