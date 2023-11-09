Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An alligator made a rare visit to a Florida beach to soak up the sun and enjoy the saltwater waves before being removed by authorities. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside the Boca Grande Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when the gator, a species that typically prefers freshwater, was found enjoying itself on a Boca Grande beach. Advertisement The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the alligator "just couldn't resist the great beaches of Boca Grande." The 10-foot gator was relocated to a more suitable habitat. Read More Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record