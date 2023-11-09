Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 9, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Alligator makes unusual visit to Florida beach

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An alligator made a rare visit to a Florida beach to soak up the sun and enjoy the saltwater waves before being removed by authorities.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside the Boca Grande Fire Department and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission when the gator, a species that typically prefers freshwater, was found enjoying itself on a Boca Grande beach.

Advertisement

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the alligator "just couldn't resist the great beaches of Boca Grande."

The 10-foot gator was relocated to a more suitable habitat.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Odd News // 12 minutes ago
Scooter rider's boat-towing strategy goes viral
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Australian teenager is being praised for his ingenuity after a viral video showed him using an electric scooter to tow his small boat down a sidewalk.
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
This pink baby elephant's mother stands by his side despite the raging river to help him cross.
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Kentucky couple win $225,000 lottery prize during coffee pit stop
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A Kentucky couple who made a stop for coffee on their way home from a road trip ended up winning $225,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man, 'Amazing Race' contestants attempt chopsticks in a beard record
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles teamed up with a duo of "Amazing Race" contestants to break a record for putting chopsticks into a beard.
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Moose eats Halloween pumpkin off Alaska woman's porch
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- An Alaska woman's home security camera recorded footage of her Halloween pumpkin being stolen off her porch by a hungry suspect: a moose.
Australian surfer rides record-breaking 43.6-foot wave
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Australian surfer rides record-breaking 43.6-foot wave
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A professional surfer from Australia practiced her craft at a Hawaii beach and managed to catch a wave measuring a record-breaking 43.6 feet tall.
Great horned owl rescued from front grille of New York car
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Great horned owl rescued from front grille of New York car
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York's Long Island region came to the rescue of an owl that became trapped in the front grille of a car.
Trapped kittens rescued from Utah sewer line
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trapped kittens rescued from Utah sewer line
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Utah came to the rescue of two kittens that wandered into a sewer line and became trapped.
20 lions chase a giraffe
Odd News // 1 day ago
20 lions chase a giraffe
A pride of lions on a leisurely stroll spots a giraffe having a drink. They instantly turn on hunt mode and try catch the giraffe off-guard.
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Nov. 8 (UPI) -- A group of python hunters in Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve banded together to capture a monster 17-foot snake that tipped the scales at 198 pounds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 lions chase a giraffe
20 lions chase a giraffe
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Python hunters team up to tackle massive 198-pound snake
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Man buys $1 million lottery ticket one day after his wedding
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Bear steals Taco Bell delivery from Florida family's front porch
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Airborne deer lands in bed of pickup truck during sale
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement