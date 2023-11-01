Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario, Canada, man harvested an 8-foot, 4.79-inch zucchini from his garden that might be the longest on record.

Henry D'Angela said he has applied to Guinness World Records to have his zucchini certified as the longest in the world.

The current record zucchini of 8 feet, 3.3 inches was grown by John Giovanni Scozzafavain from Niagara Falls, Ontario, in 2014.

"I didn't start out to grow the longest," D'Angela told ThoroldToday. "It just happened to be in a new area I had never grown before. The soil has done really well for it. It's amazing."

He said he is keeping the massive zucchini in his garage until he hears back from Guinness World Records.

"When they open the farmer's market in Thorold next year, I should bring this as a novelty," he said. "So Thorold can be known as having the biggest zucchini in the world."