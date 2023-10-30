Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious yellow line appeared in the middle of a Florida road for the second time in about a month.

Drivers in St. Johns County said the yellow trail of apparent spilled paint appeared on U.S. 1, between International Golf Parkway and County Road 312, in the St. Augustine area.

A yellow line was previously noted by drivers in September on a 23-mile stretch of southbound Interstate 95, starting at the Acosta Bridge and ending at St. Johns County Road 210 in St. Augustine. That line was later removed by the Florida Department of Transportation, but officials were unable to identify its source.

In both cases, drivers expressed concern that the apparent spill resembles a yellow line denoting traffic lane barriers.

FDOT said crews would be dispatched to examine the latest line.

"FDOT maintenance crews will evaluate the roadway and take appropriate corrective action," the department said in a statement to Action News Jax. "Paint spills and loose loads contribute to maintenance challenges. Drivers are reminded to secure their loads and check equipment prior to their journey."