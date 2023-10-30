Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan conducted an unusual animal rescue when a raccoon became stuck in a rusty hole at the bottom of a dumpster.

The Ann Arbor Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the "trash panda" on Whisperwood Drive "lived up to its nickname" when it "got caught exiting a rusted-out hole in the bottom of a dumpster."

Firefighters worked together with the Huron Valley Humane Society to carefully extract the raccoon from its predicament.

"The raccoon was unharmed and went about its day," the department said.