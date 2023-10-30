Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Michigan conducted an unusual animal rescue when a raccoon became stuck in a rusty hole at the bottom of a dumpster. The Ann Arbor Fire Department said in a Facebook post that the "trash panda" on Whisperwood Drive "lived up to its nickname" when it "got caught exiting a rusted-out hole in the bottom of a dumpster." Advertisement Firefighters worked together with the Huron Valley Humane Society to carefully extract the raccoon from its predicament. "The raccoon was unharmed and went about its day," the department said. Read More Kentucky woman wins $75,000 from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket Deputies free three bears locked inside minivan Second mysterious yellow line appears in middle of Florida road