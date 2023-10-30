Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 2:13 PM

Deputies free three bears locked inside minivan

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina used a length of rope to free a trio of bears that became locked inside a minivan.

Avery County Deputies Thomas Guinn and Scott Bray responded to a report of a bear cub on top of a minivan and they arrived to find there were three more bears inside the vehicle.

Advertisement

The deputies found the van's battery had died, so they used a key to unlock a front door.

"I did not realize the bear came up to the driver side seat when I was trying to unlock the door and it caught me off guard when it slapped the window real hard, and I jumped," Bray told Spectrum News.

They hooked a rope to the door handle to open it from a safe distance, allowing the mother bear to escape.

Two cubs in the back seat appeared unable to climb to the front, so Bray reached in to unlock the back door, letting the young bruins free.

Gthe deputies said there was severe damage to the inside of the van.

"You can't just take for granted that you're up in the mountains and there's not a whole lot of population of people that you would normally lock your doors to keep people out. Same thing goes for animals. They are able to unlock vehicles and get in there," Bray said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Second mysterious yellow line appears in middle of Florida road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Second mysterious yellow line appears in middle of Florida road
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A mysterious yellow line appeared in the middle of a Florida road for the second time in about a month.
Hundreds of people in Spider-Man costumes gather in Argentina
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hundreds of people in Spider-Man costumes gather in Argentina
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An estimated 2,000 people in Spider-Man costumes gathered in the capital city of Argentina in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.
About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
Odd News // 3 hours ago
About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Some 1,000 sheep were paraded down a Utah city's Main Street for the annual Cedar City Sheep Parade.
44 escaped sheep found two days later in Ontario
Odd News // 2 days ago
44 escaped sheep found two days later in Ontario
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Ontario said a flock of 44 sheep that escaped from their owner's farm were located on a road two days later.
S.C. woman's 'feeling' leads to $2 million lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
S.C. woman's 'feeling' leads to $2 million lottery prize
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a "feeling" led her to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned her a $2 million jackpot.
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The lunch rush at a Wisconsin restaurant turned into a lunch stampede when a deer crashed through a window and wandered through the seating area and kitchen.
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Odd News // 3 days ago
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A charity-run thrift store in Wales is asking supporters to stop donating their "used and unused" sex toys.
Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events
Odd News // 3 days ago
Florida Man Games to pit Floridians against each other in unique events
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Floridians will soon have the opportunity to prove they are the best the state has to offer in the competitive Florida Man Games.
White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native
Odd News // 3 days ago
White deer spotted in Tennessee believed to be non-native
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Tennessee said a white deer spotted on multiple occasions in the eastern part of the state is now believed to be a non-native species.
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Odd News // 3 days ago
Serval escapes sanctuary in Ontario
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- An African serval named Gizmo is on the loose in Ontario after escaping from an animal sanctuary.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
Arkansas family suspects meteorite caused smoking hole in their deck
44 escaped sheep found two days later in Ontario
44 escaped sheep found two days later in Ontario
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Deer crashes through window into crowded Wisconsin restaurant
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
Thrift store asks people to stop donating 'used and unused' sex toys
About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
About 1,000 sheep paraded through Utah city's Main Street
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement