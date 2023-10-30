Trending
Oct. 30, 2023 / 4:47 PM

Kentucky woman wins $75,000 from her first-ever scratch-off lottery ticket

By Ben Hooper
Rebecca Napier of Frankfort, Ky., bought a scratch-off lottery ticket for the first time and won a $75,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Rebecca Napier of Frankfort, Ky., bought a scratch-off lottery ticket for the first time and won a $75,000 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman bought a scratch-off lottery ticket for the first time and won a $75,000 prize.

Rebecca Napier, of Frankfort, told Kentucky Lottery officials she was getting a package ready to mail to her daughter when she decided to take a break to buy a Coke.

"My mom recently passed away, so she went to Florida to help take care of my dad," Napier said. "I never even drink Coke! But I was just craving it. That's when I saw the ticket, and it just stood out."

Napier said she originally planned to put the Cash Eruption scratch-off ticket she bought at the Marathon Food Mart on East Main Street in Napier into her daughter's package, but she decided to scratch if off while talking to her daughter on the phone.

"I told her we could split the winnings," Napier recalled.

The player and her daughter both had a hard time believing it was a $75,000 winner.

"She kept saying 'Stop, mom, that's mean,'" Napier said. "I told her, 'You're going to pay your car off.'"

Napier said it was the first time she had ever purchased a scratch-off lottery ticket.

"I've never played, but something about that ticket just stood out," she said.

