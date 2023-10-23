Trending
Oct. 23, 2023

Runaway tortoise found 5 miles from home, 3 1/2 years later

By Ben Hooper
A tortoise found wandering in Putnam County, Fla., turned out to have escaped from her home in April 2020, about five miles from where she was found. Photo courtesy of Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue/Facebook
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Florida captured a loose African sulcata tortoise and the reptile was later found to have escaped its home 3 1/2 years earlier.

Florida's Wildest Animal Rescue, a nonprofit exotic animal refuge in Putnam County, said local sheriff's deputies brought in a sulcata tortoise they found wandering in Interlachen.

"He is definitely someone's tortoise as he likes people and head pats," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The refuge also posted about the tortoise on social media and soon received a flood of tips from members of the public about a sulcata tortoise that had been reported missing in the same area in April 2020.

"She was missing for 3 1/2 years and found 5 miles away from where she originally escaped," the refuge said.

The tortoise was returned to her surprised and grateful owners.

"She is in a little bit of rough shape from spending so many cold winters here without heat, but she will be OK, and we recommended a trip to the vet," the refuge said.

