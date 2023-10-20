Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 3:53 PM

Kestrel loses ability to fly, learns to paint in Vermont

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An American kestrel at a Vermont museum lost his ability to fly -- but has found a new calling as an artist.

The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee said the bird, named Ferrisburgh in honor of the town where he was rescued, was a flight ambassador at the museum before a broken bone forced him into retirement.

Advertisement

Mal Muratori and Lexie Smith, environmental educators at the museum, said Ferrisburgh's bone break is believed to be the result disease brought on by the poor diet he received after being raised as an illegal pet.

Smith said she had the idea of using painting for the now-flightless Ferrisburgh's enrichment after seeing a similar demonstration at the American Eagle Foundation in Tennessee.

The educators use mealworms to get the bird to run across his canvass with paint on his feet, creating works of art in the process.

Ferrisburgh now leads painting classes at the institute for people of all ages interested in learning about birds.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Bear cub browses produce at Alaska grocery store
Odd News // 47 minutes ago
Bear cub browses produce at Alaska grocery store
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Shoppers at an Alaska grocery store witnessed an unusual scene when a bear cub wandered in to peruse the produce aisle.
Teenager catches tennis ball dropped from 469.5 feet
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Teenager catches tennis ball dropped from 469.5 feet
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A New York 18-year-old broke a Guinness World Record by catching a tennis ball dropped by a drone flying 469.5 feet overhead.
Rhode Island woman wins $87,480 playing lottery's phone number
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Rhode Island woman wins $87,480 playing lottery's phone number
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman used the state lottery's phone number to enter the Daily Numbers drawing and ended up winning her second major prize in two months.
Beer bottle message from 1955 found inside wall of Delaware home
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Beer bottle message from 1955 found inside wall of Delaware home
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- An inspection team working at a Delaware house slated for demolition made a surprising discovery: a message written on a beer bottle and concealed inside a wall in 1955.
New York woman reunited with $12,000 left on train
Odd News // 4 hours ago
New York woman reunited with $12,000 left on train
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rail workers in New York were able to reunite a relieved passenger with her lost backpack containing $12,000 cash.
Cypriot balances 319 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Cypriot balances 319 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A resident of Cyprus put a skill he has been cultivating for nearly 30 years to the test by balancing 319 wine glasses on his head and breaking a world record.
Pig gets new home after four-day destruction spree
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pig gets new home after four-day destruction spree
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 400-pound pig who carved a 10-mile path of destruction during his four days on the loose in Colorado was given a new permanent home at a high school's farm.
Australia's famous 'Chrome Gnome' moved to new sculpture park home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australia's famous 'Chrome Gnome' moved to new sculpture park home
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A beloved 30-foot tall gnome sculpture that spent four years at the side of an Australian highway was moved to a new permanent home at a sculpture park.
California man lets clerk choose lottery ticket, wins $10 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
California man lets clerk choose lottery ticket, wins $10 million
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California man let a store clerk choose a scratch-off lottery ticket for him and ended up winning a $10 million prize.
Nearly 11-foot crocodile visits police station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nearly 11-foot crocodile visits police station
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Police in South Africa had to call for backup when they found their station under siege by an unusual trespasser -- a nearly 11-foot crocodile.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
California man lets clerk choose lottery ticket, wins $10 million
California man lets clerk choose lottery ticket, wins $10 million
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
Australia's famous 'Chrome Gnome' moved to new sculpture park home
Australia's famous 'Chrome Gnome' moved to new sculpture park home
Barbecue-crashing bear eats 10 burgers, drinks Diet Coke
Barbecue-crashing bear eats 10 burgers, drinks Diet Coke
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement