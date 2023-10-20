Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Shoppers at an Alaska grocery store witnessed an unusual scene when a bear cub wandered in to peruse the produce aisle.

Alaska State Troopers said a pair of wildlife troopers and Petersburg Police Department personnel responded to the Trading Union IGA in Petersburg on reports of a bear inside the store.

Petersburg police body camera footage shows officers chasing the cub through the produce section.

Officers were able to corner the cub in the shopping cart storage area and used a dog catching pole to escort the browsing bruin out of the store and into the back of a patrol vehicle.