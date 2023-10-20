Trending
Oct. 20, 2023 / 2:59 PM

Rhode Island woman wins $87,480 playing lottery's phone number

By Ben Hooper
A Rhode Island woman used the state lottery's phone number to enter the Daily Numbers drawing and scored an $87,480 prize.
A Rhode Island woman used the state lottery's phone number to enter the Daily Numbers drawing and scored an $87,480 prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman used the state lottery's phone number to enter the Daily Numbers drawing and ended up winning her second major prize in two months.

The Johnson woman told Rhode Island Lottery officials she was thinking about the numbers 6-5-0-0 while driving, and when she got to the Shop N Go store on Plainfield Pike in Johnson she discovered they are the last four digits of the lottery's phone number.

The player used the numbers to buy six Daily Numbers combination tickets, wagering $5 on each, and scored a total prize of $87,480 in the drawing.

Her win came just one month after she collected a $21,675 from two Daily Numbers combination tickets.

The woman said she buys tickets for the Daily Numbers drawing when she gets a good feeling about a number combination.

"When I feel it, I play it," she said.

The winner said she plans to invest some of her prize money into her new business, which serves people with cancer.

She said she also plans to give a cash gift to the store clerk who sold her the tickets.

"You get what you give and the good always overcomes the bad," she said.

