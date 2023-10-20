Rhode Island woman wins $87,480 playing lottery's phone number

|Advertisement
The player used the numbers to buy six Daily Numbers combination tickets, wagering $5 on each, and scored a total prize of $87,480 in the drawing.
Her win came just one month after she collected a $21,675 from two Daily Numbers combination tickets.
The woman said she buys tickets for the Daily Numbers drawing when she gets a good feeling about a number combination.
"When I feel it, I play it," she said.
The winner said she plans to invest some of her prize money into her new business, which serves people with cancer.
She said she also plans to give a cash gift to the store clerk who sold her the tickets.
"You get what you give and the good always overcomes the bad," she said.