Odd News
Oct. 17, 2023 / 3:52 PM

North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Christy Merritt bought a scratch-off lottery ticket on Friday the 13th and won a $100,000 prize -- her second major jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Christy Merritt bought a scratch-off lottery ticket on Friday the 13th and won a $100,000 prize -- her second major jackpot. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored her second major lottery prize on a day traditionally thought to be unlucky.

Christy Merritt of Efland told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she bought her $30 Black Titanium ticket from Efland Supermarket on U.S. 70 West in Efland and was shocked to scratch off a $100,000 prize.

"My brain could just not comprehend it," Merritt said. "It was very exciting though."

Merritt previously split a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket with her roommate in 2018.

She said her latest win was made all the more unbelievable by the fact that it came from the same store as her first winner.

"I did not believe what I was seeing," she recalled. "It was certainly a shock."

Merritt said she wants to use her prize money to do something nice for her grandchildren.

"I have four already with another on the way so maybe I will take them on a nice trip," she said. "Maybe to the beach."

