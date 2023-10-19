Trending
Odd News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 4:21 PM

California man lets clerk choose lottery ticket, wins $10 million

By Ben Hooper
California Lottery player Brent Young asked a store clerk to choose a scratch-off ticket for him and he won a $10 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
California Lottery player Brent Young asked a store clerk to choose a scratch-off ticket for him and he won a $10 million prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A California man let a store clerk choose a scratch-off lottery ticket for him and ended up winning a $10 million prize.

Brent Young told California Lottery officials he didn't know what ticket he wanted to buy at Prince Food & Gas in Visalia, so he left the choice up to the store clerk.

"I was like, 'Just pick whichever one,' I didn't care," Young recalled.

The clerk handed over a California 200X ticket, which Young scratched off after paying.

Young was shocked to see the ticket was a $10 million top prize winner.

"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me,'" Young said. "It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn't. He grabbed a winner."

Young said his luck was even more incredible, as he had originally planned to go to a different gas station that turned out to be closed.

"It's almost like God's intervention. I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide," he said. "I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."

