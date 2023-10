A Kentucky man won a $1 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket just days before his wedding anniversary. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who determined a lottery vending machine "didn't feel lucky" went to a customer service counter instead and won a $1 million anniversary gift from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The Florence man told Kentucky Lottery officials he was at a Kroger store in Burlington when he decided the lottery ticket vending machine "didn't feel lucky," so he went to the customer service counter and bought a Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket. Advertisement

"I saw the big zero and thought I'd won $100, but there was another zero, so I thought it was $1,000 and then there was another zero and another zero until I saw a million," the player recalled.

The man and his wife, who celebrated their wedding anniversary just a few days after he bought the ticket, drove to Louisville to collect their prize.

"I told her I gave her a million dollars for our anniversary," the winner said.