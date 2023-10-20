Cypriot balances 319 wine glasses on his head -- while dancing

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A resident of Cyprus put a skill he has been cultivating for nearly 30 years to the test by balancing 319 wine glasses on his head and breaking a world record.

Aristotelis Valaoritis, 62, is a security adviser by day, and since 1995 he has been moonlighting as a "glass dancer," performing dance routines while balancing wine glasses on his head.

Valaoritis, who regularly shows off his skills at restaurants and events, attempted the Guinness World Record for most wine glasses balanced on the head.

He managed to balance 319 glasses, shattering the previous record of 270, which was set by fellow Cypriot Ntinos Kkanti in 2022.

The record required Valaoritis to keep the glasses balanced for at least 10 seconds, a goal he doubled -- while dancing.

"I enjoy doing it," he told Guinness World Records. "I see the spectators' faces full of tension and agony like they're watching a movie."

Valaoritis said he plans to attempt more world records for balancing different types of glasses on his head.