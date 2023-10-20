Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A 400-pound pig who carved a 10-mile path of destruction during his four days on the loose in Colorado was given a new permanent home at a high school's farm.

Aurora Animal Services said Fred the pig was first reported loose in the Tower Road and Colfax Avenue area and the hog covered about 10 miles during the ensuing four days, tearing up lawns and digging up roots along the way.

The scofflaw swine was finally captured near the Aurora History Museum by a team consisting of five animal control officers, three parks and recreation employees and two members of the public.

Augusta Allen with Aurora Animal Services said Fred appeared healthy and well cared-for, but no owner came forward to claim him. She said the pig's origins remain a mystery.

Allen described Fred to the Denver Gazette as "like a 400-pound dog."

"He was such a good boy," Allen said. "I can't even express how much fun it was to actually have him here."

Allen said Fred will now have a new permanent home at the Eads High School farm in southeastern Colorado.

Justin Lenox, an agriculture teacher and FFA advisor at Eads High School, said students will learn how to care for Fred, and the pig's job at his new home will be determining which female pigs are ready for mating.