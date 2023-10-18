Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A barbecue in Tennessee came to a premature end when a bear crashed the party and feasted on 10 burgers and a Diet Coke.

TikTok user melmelll7197 posted a video to the site showing what happened when a bear showed up to a backyard barbecue in Gatlinburg.

The bear is seen lifting the lid of the grill and feasting on the 10 burgers cooking inside.

The bruin then washes down its meal by knocking over a can of Diet Coke and drinking from the resulting puddle.

The user wrote the bear "ate our dinner tonight."