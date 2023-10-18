Trending
Oct. 18, 2023 / 1:36 PM

Golfer has played 450 different courses in under a year, aims for 500

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A Seattle man aiming to golf at 500 courses in one year has arrived at the 450 mark, beating the current Guinness World Record.

Patrick Koenig is aiming to capture the record for the most 18-hole golf courses played in one year, and on the 287th day of his attempt he played his 450th round of golf at Omni Interlocken in Broomfield, Colo.

The game put him ahead of the current Guinness World Record of 449 courses played in one year, which was set by married couple Cathie and Jonathan Weaver in 2009.

Koenig, who previously attempted the record five years ago but only managed to complete 408 courses, has been chronicling what he calls the "The RGV Tour 2.0" online. "RGV" stands for "recreational golf vehicle," the nickname he gave to the RV he drives from course to course.

He is aiming to set the new record at 500 courses by the end of his one-year period.

