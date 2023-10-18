Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Illinois said a serval, an exotic cat native to Africa, is on the loose in the city of Decatur.

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center said the serval has been seen wandering on the northeast side of the city.

"We have no reason to believe the animal would try to attack people," animal control said in a Facebook post, "However, as with any wild animal it could be dangerous in the right circumstances."

Members of the public are being asked to contact authorities and not attempt to capture the cat without assistance.

Christopher Solomon, the serval's owner, said the cat, named Reese, had been living in his apartment for about two weeks before escaping through a door left open by a guest.

"I woke up at about one o'clock in the morning shivering cold because the door was wide open and was trying to figure out what was going on with my cat," Solomon told WAND-TV. "But the cat was gone. I called the police and Animal Control who tried to find him. We did see him once that night, but he disappeared too quick. And unfortunately, we never found him again."