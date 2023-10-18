Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 11:24 AM

African serval on the loose in Illinois city

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Illinois said a serval, an exotic cat native to Africa, is on the loose in the city of Decatur.

Macon County Animal Control and Care Center said the serval has been seen wandering on the northeast side of the city.

Advertisement

"We have no reason to believe the animal would try to attack people," animal control said in a Facebook post, "However, as with any wild animal it could be dangerous in the right circumstances."

Members of the public are being asked to contact authorities and not attempt to capture the cat without assistance.

Christopher Solomon, the serval's owner, said the cat, named Reese, had been living in his apartment for about two weeks before escaping through a door left open by a guest.

"I woke up at about one o'clock in the morning shivering cold because the door was wide open and was trying to figure out what was going on with my cat," Solomon told WAND-TV. "But the cat was gone. I called the police and Animal Control who tried to find him. We did see him once that night, but he disappeared too quick. And unfortunately, we never found him again."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
Odd News // 18 hours ago
British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A British family's 14-year-old cat earned a Guinness World Record when her ear-splitting purr was measured at 54.59 decibels.
Overdue book returns to New York library after 90 years
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Overdue book returns to New York library after 90 years
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A library in New York said a package that recently arrived from Virginia contained a big surprise -- an overdue book that had been checked out in 1933.
Train carrying European parliament members accidentally visits Disneyland
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Train carrying European parliament members accidentally visits Disneyland
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A French train carrying members of the European parliament and their teams to Strasbourg made an unplanned detour to Disneyland Paris due to a signaling error.
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman scored her second major lottery prize on a day traditionally thought to be unlucky.
Overturned truck spills apples on Pennsylvania road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Overturned truck spills apples on Pennsylvania road
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a road in central Pennsylvania when a truck overturned and spilled its load of apples.
'Missing X-wing' from 'Star Wars' 1977 auctioned for $3.13M
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Missing X-wing' from 'Star Wars' 1977 auctioned for $3.13M
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A formerly long-lost X-wing fighter model used on screen in the original 1977 "Star Wars" film was auctioned for a Force-disturbing sum of over $3.13 million.
'Pepper X' is now the world's hottest chili pepper
Odd News // 22 hours ago
'Pepper X' is now the world's hottest chili pepper
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- The Carolina Reaper is no longer the hottest chili pepper in the world, after the same grower unveiled Pepper X.
2 male lions stalk and attack rival on airstrip
Odd News // 23 hours ago
2 male lions stalk and attack rival on airstrip
This male lion was caught off guard by two dominant male lions when he was lazing on the warm tarmac of the runway.
Reported mountain lion in Pa. was a 'feral house cat,' state says
Odd News // 1 day ago
Reported mountain lion in Pa. was a 'feral house cat,' state says
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Reports of a mountain lion on the loose in Pennsylvania's Lehigh County were the result of a large house cat wandering through the area, officials said.
Warning issued after possible mountain lion spotted in Pa.
Odd News // 2 days ago
Warning issued after possible mountain lion spotted in Pa.
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A "large feline" was captured on camera by a resident in Pennsylvania, igniting growing rumors that mountain lions are making a comeback in the state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 male lions stalk and attack rival on airstrip
2 male lions stalk and attack rival on airstrip
Mass. great-grandma starts retirement with $1 million lottery prize
Mass. great-grandma starts retirement with $1 million lottery prize
British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
British cat's 54.59-decibel purr breaks world record
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
North Carolina woman wins her second major lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement