Odd News
Oct. 18, 2023

Google releases 'Frightgeist' list of top Halloween costume searches

By Ben Hooper
This year's blockbuster film "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, helped propel the doll to the top of this year's Google "Frightgeist" list, which tracks the most searched Halloween costumes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
This year's blockbuster film "Barbie," starring Margot Robbie, helped propel the doll to the top of this year's Google "Frightgeist" list, which tracks the most searched Halloween costumes. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Google's "Frightgeist" analysis of annual searches revealed this year's top Halloween costume is Barbie, marking the first time in three years that witch failed to take the top spot.

The Frightgeist index, which analyses search data nationally and regionally, revealed this year's top Halloween costume searches are Barbie, princess, Spider-Man, witch, fairy, Wednesday Addams, dinosaur, cowboy, ninja and bunny.

The top couple's costumes searches are Barbie and Ken, Mario and Luigi, Bonnie and Clyde, Cosmo and Wanda and Lilo and Stitch.

The top picks for family costumes on this year's list are Addams Family, Toy Story, Mario, Flintstones and Monsters Inc.

Baby costume searches are also tracked on the Frightgeist list, with this year's top choices being Slinky dog, Pebbles and Bam Bam, Chucky, Barbie and Theodore Chipmunk.

The top dog costumes searched on Google this year are Chucky, spider, cow, Scooby Doo and Stitch.

