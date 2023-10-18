Google releases 'Frightgeist' list of top Halloween costume searches

|Advertisement
The top couple's costumes searches are Barbie and Ken, Mario and Luigi, Bonnie and Clyde, Cosmo and Wanda and Lilo and Stitch.
The top picks for family costumes on this year's list are Addams Family, Toy Story, Mario, Flintstones and Monsters Inc.
Baby costume searches are also tracked on the Frightgeist list, with this year's top choices being Slinky dog, Pebbles and Bam Bam, Chucky, Barbie and Theodore Chipmunk.
The top dog costumes searched on Google this year are Chucky, spider, cow, Scooby Doo and Stitch.