A copy of "Youth and Two Other Stories" by Joseph Conrad was recently returned to New York's Larchmont Public Library after being due back Oct. 11, 1933. Photo courtesy of the Larchmont Public Library

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A library in New York said a package that recently arrived from Virginia contained a big surprise -- an overdue book that had been checked out in 1933. The Larchmont Public Library said the book, Youth and Two Other Stories by Joseph Conrad, was mailed to the facility by Joanie Morgan, who found the tome among her step-father's belongings.

The book was due back Oct. 11, 1933, and was returned just shy of being a full 90 years overdue, the library said.

Officials said the book could have accumulated a fine of over $6,400 at the 20-cents-per-day rate, but fines are capped at $5.

"No matter how long a Larchmont Public Library book is overdue, if it gets returned, the maximum fine is a whopping five bucks," the library said on its website.