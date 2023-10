Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters were summoned to a road in central Pennsylvania when a truck overturned and spilled its load of apples.

Emergency dispatch officials said the truck flipped over on the 300 block of North Zarfoss Drive in West Manchester Township on Monday, spilling a large amount of fruit.

Advertisement

Investigators responded to the scene to probe the cause of the crash.

No injuries were reported and clean-up crews were called to collect the spilled apples.