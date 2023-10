Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia apprehended a peacock seen repeatedly running into traffic in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the peacock was reported to have repeatedly ran into traffic in the New Light Road area. Advertisement

"Use caution if traveling in the area. Fowl play is suspected," the post said.

The sheriff's office said the peacock was apprehended by deputies and is now a "jailbird."