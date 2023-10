Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rope rescue team responded to a cave to rescue a dog trapped 40 feet down a narrow opening -- and they encountered a bear.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department said the Sevier County Technical Rope Rescue Team was activated when a dog named Charlie fell down a narrow opening and was trapped 40 feet down.

The department said Charlie had been trapped in the cave for three days.

A rescuer was lowered into the cave, but quickly exited when he discovered Charlie was not alone in the cave -- there was a 200-pound black bear just feet away.

The rescuers waited until the bear left the area and went back down to bring Charlie to the surface.

Charlie was dehydrated and hungry, but otherwise uninjured.