Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday

"It was actually on my birthday," the man said. "I went in and bought two tickets."
The man said he scratched his tickets off while waiting for his wife to leave work and ended up calling her when he revealed the $100,000 prize.
"She was just like, 'No, you didn't!'" he recalled.
The winner's wife used the Missouri Lottery app to scan the ticket and confirm the win.
"She just goes, 'You gotta be kidding me. You gotta be kidding me!'" he said. "It was a pretty amazing birthday!"
The winner said some of his prize money will go toward funding a family vacation.