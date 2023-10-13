Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday

A Missouri man won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket he bought on his birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri man ended up having a "pretty amazing birthday" when he won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. The player told Missouri Lottery officials he bought his $3,000,000 Spectacular scratch-off ticket from the Signal Food Store in Ash Street in Buffalo. Advertisement

"It was actually on my birthday," the man said. "I went in and bought two tickets."

The man said he scratched his tickets off while waiting for his wife to leave work and ended up calling her when he revealed the $100,000 prize.

"She was just like, 'No, you didn't!'" he recalled.

The winner's wife used the Missouri Lottery app to scan the ticket and confirm the win.

"She just goes, 'You gotta be kidding me. You gotta be kidding me!'" he said. "It was a pretty amazing birthday!"

The winner said some of his prize money will go toward funding a family vacation.