Odd News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 3:34 PM

12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit

By Ben Hooper
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A nonprofit set up 12,952 cereal boxes in Detroit and toppled them like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.

Move For Hunger attempted the feat Thursday at Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center, aiming to break the record of 6,391, which was set by Long Beach Middle School in New York in 2021.

The cereal box domino chain was set off by Kellogg's mascot Tony the Tiger.

Video of the toppling boxes was posted to social media.

The boxes of cereal used in the attempt will now be donated to Forgotten Harvest and Gleaner's Community Food Bank.

