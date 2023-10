The West Mercia Police in England said multiple emergency calls came in about a bathtub blocking traffic on the M5 highway. Photo by Raygee78/Pixabay.com

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in England said multiple emergency calls came in reporting an unusual traffic hazard: a bathtub in the middle of the highway. West Mercia Police said on social media that "a number of 999 calls" came in reporting a bathtub in the northbound lanes of the M5 highway in Droitwich. Advertisement

Police said no injuries were reported and the bathtub was removed by National Highways personnel.

"Thank you to everyone who called in, sorry if we had to pull the plug on your call," police quipped.