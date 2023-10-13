Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Seattle woman with a collection of 5,631 rubber ducks said she originally intended to quit collecting with only seven of the toys.

Charlotte Lee, 54, said she bought her first rubber ducks in 1996 to decorate her bathroom.

"I thought I would quit after I had seven but then friends would come over and see them," Lee told Guinness World Records. "Soon, I was getting them as gifts for my birthday, Christmas, whenever really!"

Lee now has 5,631 duckies, earning her the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of rubber ducks.

She said her collection is still growing.

"I also have a whole army of friends and acquaintances to help me find ducks all over the world," she said.