Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 3:52 PM

Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said an angler on Lake Superior reeled in a 10-pound, 14-ounce coho salmon, breaking a 53-year-old state record.

The department said David Cichosz was on a charter fishing trip in St. Louis County when he landed the sizable salmon, which broke a record that has stood since 1970.

Advertisement

Cichosz said his wife, Chris Sky, was the first one to notice his rod was moving.

"I quickly grabbed it and was off on the fight. I kept thinking to myself, 'Am I gaining any line on this fish?'" Cichosz told the DNR. "Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain's response that we had a big fish."

The fish's record-breaking size was confirmed by weighing on a certified scale in Duluth.

"I am thankful for the record but at the end of the day, I am happy to just share the joy of fishing with new friends and fellow [anglers] and to be on the lake with my wife," Cichosz said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Dog trapped in deep cave for three days with a bear
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A rope rescue team responded to a cave to rescue a dog trapped 40 feet down a narrow opening -- and they encountered a bear.
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Odd News // 1 hour ago
12,952 cereal boxes topple like dominoes in Detroit
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A nonprofit set up 12,952 cereal boxes in Detroit and toppled them like dominoes to break a Guinness World Record.
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Missouri man wins $100,000 lottery prize on his birthday
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Missouri man ended up having a "pretty amazing birthday" when he won $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Abandoned bathtub poses traffic hazard on British highway
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Police in England said multiple emergency calls came in reporting an unusual traffic hazard: a bathtub in the middle of the highway.
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Bear breaks into Connecticut home, steals lasagna from the freezer
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Connecticut home when a bear wandered inside, stole a lasagna from the freezer and climbed out a window.
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Seattle woman amasses collection of 5,631 rubber ducks
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A Seattle woman with a collection of 5,631 rubber ducks said she originally intended to quit collecting with only seven of the toys.
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Loose peacock becomes 'jailbird' in Georgia
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Georgia apprehended a peacock seen repeatedly running into traffic in Cherokee County.
UAE island breaks message in a bottle world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
UAE island breaks message in a bottle world record
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- An island in the United Arab Emirates broke a Guinness World Record with a display of 1,100 messages in bottles.
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland woman's dream leads her to $50,000 lottery prize
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said a dream about lottery luck led to her buying the Bonus Match 5 ticket that earned her a $50,000 prize.
Flight delayed by mosquito swarm in the passenger cabin
Odd News // 1 day ago
Flight delayed by mosquito swarm in the passenger cabin
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A flight from Guadalajara to Mexico City was delayed for more than 2 hours due to a mosquito infestation aboard the plane.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Instagram star's gurning ability breaks world record
Instagram star's gurning ability breaks world record
Road construction crew unearths 19th century boat in Florida
Road construction crew unearths 19th century boat in Florida
Bear walks into gas station, steals bag of gummy bears
Bear walks into gas station, steals bag of gummy bears
Missouri man paddles 38.4 miles in hollowed-out pumpkin
Missouri man paddles 38.4 miles in hollowed-out pumpkin
Flight delayed by mosquito swarm in the passenger cabin
Flight delayed by mosquito swarm in the passenger cabin
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement