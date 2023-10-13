Minnesota angler's 10-pound, 14-ounce salmon breaks 53-year-old record

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said an angler on Lake Superior reeled in a 10-pound, 14-ounce coho salmon, breaking a 53-year-old state record.

The department said David Cichosz was on a charter fishing trip in St. Louis County when he landed the sizable salmon, which broke a record that has stood since 1970.

Cichosz said his wife, Chris Sky, was the first one to notice his rod was moving.

"I quickly grabbed it and was off on the fight. I kept thinking to myself, 'Am I gaining any line on this fish?'" Cichosz told the DNR. "Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain's response that we had a big fish."

The fish's record-breaking size was confirmed by weighing on a certified scale in Duluth.

"I am thankful for the record but at the end of the day, I am happy to just share the joy of fishing with new friends and fellow [anglers] and to be on the lake with my wife," Cichosz said.