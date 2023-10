Residents in the Mina, N.Y., area are being asked to keep a lookout for an escaped wallaby in the area. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Residents in a New York town are being asked to keep an eye out for a wallaby that escaped from its owner's property. Kelly Thornton, owner of Small Town Shelter in Sherman, said on the shelter's Facebook page that the wallaby escaped from Charlie Sorce's property in the Mina area. Advertisement

Thornton said the runaway wallaby is one of three owned by Sorce.

Multiple local residents reported seeing the wallaby in the Route 430 area this week.

Wallabies and other marsupials are legal to keep as exotic pets in New York.

"We do not suggest trying to grab the wallaby unless you know what you are doing. They can cause serious damage with those back legs," Thornton wrote.