Oct. 3 (UPI) -- A Saudi Arabian athlete broke a Guinness World Record when she rowed her boat across 6.2 miles of open water in 57 minutes and 24 seconds.

Kariman Abuljadayel, who became the first Saudi woman to compete in the 100 meter race at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, attempted the record in the Red Sea off the coast of Jeddah.

She said the attempt was complicated by extreme heat and other factors.

"That day had a strong current that slowed the boat down. I was forced to put in more effort to just maintain the movement let alone move fast for the sake of breaking the record," Abuljadayel told Guinness World Records.

"I will be honest, I wanted to quit, it was too much, but a strong voice of determination within me that drove me to continue rowing and break through the imaginary barriers," she said.

GWR said the athlete successfully broke the record for fastest time to row 10 kilometers (open water).

"I want express my appreciation to my mother, Suraya Alshehry," Kariman said. "Who nurtured this early passion and guided it before it faded. She is my role model and hero."