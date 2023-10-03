Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Oct. 3, 2023 / 1:10 PM

Low-flying helicopter puts Australian farm's crocodiles in the mood

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The owner of a crocodile farm in Australia said mating season started early this year thanks to the males being put into the amorous mood by the presence of military helicopters.

John Lever, who established the Koorana Crocodile Farm in Rockhampton, Queensland, in 1981, said the bulls among his stable of about 3,000 crocodiles were sent into a mating frenzy when a Chinook helicopter came in low over the farm.

Advertisement

Lever said helicopters are frequently seen over the area as the Singapore Armed Forces hold bilateral military training operations in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area and pilots use the croc farm as a marker point.

He said one helicopter came in low to get a good look at the animals, and the result was a flurry of reptile romance.

"All of the big males got up and roared and bellowed up at the sky, and then after the helicopters left they mated like mad," Lever told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. "There's something about the sonic waves that really gets them stirred up."

Advertisement

Cameron Baker, a Charles Darwin University researcher who specializes in crocodiles, said the animals might have mistaken the sound of the chopper for the call of a competing male.

"It might be producing a very low-frequency 'thump, thump' as it hits the water," Baker said. "That may just coincidentally be similar to some of the sounds big male crocodiles produce to say, 'Hey, this is my turf.' We're still not sure how they use the sound and what it communicates."

Craig Franklin, a professor of zoology at the University of Queensland, suggested the helicopter's low altitude may have caused the crocs to detect a change in the barometric pressure similar to a thunderstorm, which often signal the start of their mating season.

"But alternatively, it could be the low-frequency noise created by helicopters," Franklin said. "We don't know what happens in farms, but our research shows that in the field they respond to rainfall events ... and of course, they're often associated with a change in barometric pressure."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Truck rolls over, covers Ontario highway in celery
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Truck rolls over, covers Ontario highway in celery
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Traffic was being diverted from an Ontario highway Tuesday due to a truck that rolled over and spilled its load of celery across the roadway.
Pennsylvania animal hospital's runaway tortoise found 2 miles away
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pennsylvania animal hospital's runaway tortoise found 2 miles away
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tank the tortoise has been returned to a Pennsylvania veterinary clinic more than a week after the slow-moving reptile escaped for the third time.
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dog caught behind the wheel of speeding car in Slovakia
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Police in Slovakia shared a traffic camera photo of a dog sitting behind the wheel of a speeding car.
Endangered rhino calf born at Indonesian sanctuary
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Endangered rhino calf born at Indonesian sanctuary
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Indonesian government announced the birth of an endangered Sumatran rhinoceros at Way Kambas National Park in Lampung Province.
Taco stop leads California man to $1 million lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Taco stop leads California man to $1 million lottery prize
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A California couple stopped for a meal from a taco truck and the decision led to their winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
Missouri holding sixth birthday party for two-headed snake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Missouri holding sixth birthday party for two-headed snake
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation announced it will hold a sixth birthday party for one of its rarest animals: a two-headed snake.
$2,000 sculpture bought for $39.99 at Alabama thrift store
Odd News // 1 day ago
$2,000 sculpture bought for $39.99 at Alabama thrift store
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A shopper at a Goodwill thrift store in Alabama bought a flower sculpture for $39.99 that is now being put up for auction with a starting price of $2,000.
Miniature horse found wandering loose in North Carolina neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Miniature horse found wandering loose in North Carolina neighborhood
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A miniature horse escaped from its owner's home in North Carolina and was found snacking on plants outside neighbors' homes.
104-year-old skydiver might be world's oldest
Odd News // 1 day ago
104-year-old skydiver might be world's oldest
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A skydiving business in Chicago said it is seeking to have a 104-year-old jumper recognized as the oldest person to go tandem skydiving.
Nature enthusiast captures video of a snake eating another snake on safari
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nature enthusiast captures video of a snake eating another snake on safari
This is the jaw-dropping moment a cobra eats a puff adder in the middle of the road while the puff adder is still alive.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

45-year-old Colorado man breaks chin-up world record
45-year-old Colorado man breaks chin-up world record
$2,000 sculpture bought for $39.99 at Alabama thrift store
$2,000 sculpture bought for $39.99 at Alabama thrift store
Missouri holding sixth birthday party for two-headed snake
Missouri holding sixth birthday party for two-headed snake
104-year-old skydiver might be world's oldest
104-year-old skydiver might be world's oldest
Nature enthusiast captures video of a snake eating another snake on safari
Nature enthusiast captures video of a snake eating another snake on safari
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement