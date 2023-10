Tank the tortoise was found about 2 miles from the Mahoning Valley Animal Hospital in Carbon County, Pa., over a week after escaping from his outdoor enclosure at the clinic. Photo courtesy of the Mahoning Valley Animal Hospital/Facebook

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Tank the tortoise has been returned to a Pennsylvania veterinary clinic more than a week after the slow-moving reptile escaped for the third time. The Mahoning Valley Animal Hospital, located in the Lehighton area in Carbon County, said Tank was found on a West Penn Township family's property, about 2 miles from where he escaped his outdoor enclosure through a hole in the fence.

Tank belongs to veterinarian Mike Nelson and lives at the animal hospital.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that Tank has now escaped three times, and each time he ended up being found in the same area.

Hospital officials said they are planning to outfit Tank with a GPS tracker so he can be found more easily if he escapes again.