An endangered Sumatran rhino calf was born at Indonesia's Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary, located at Way Kambas National Park. Photo courtesy of Way Kambas National Park

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- The Indonesian government announced the birth of an endangered Sumatran rhinoceros at Way Kambas National Park in Lampung Province. Siti Nurbaya, Indonesia's minister of environment and forestry, said the female calf was born Saturday to mother Ratu at the park's Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary.

Siti said the mother and calf were both doing well after the birth.

"This news is certainly happy news, not only for the Indonesian people but also the world. I give my highest appreciation to the parties involved in the birth of this Sumatran rhino. Hopefully, we can continue to receive happy news from the births of Sumatran rhinos and other protected animals in the future," Siti said in a news release.

The birth marks the fourth calf born as part of the Indonesian conservation breeding program and brings the sanctuary's total number of rhinos to nine.