A California man said a stop at a taco truck led to his winning $1 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- A California couple stopped for a meal from a taco truck and the decision led to their winning a $1 million lottery jackpot. Tim Dynes told California Lottery officials his wife requested tacos when they returned from an overseas trip, so they stopped at a taco truck in Patterson.

Dynes said he often buys scratch-off lottery tickets from the gas station across from the truck, so he followed his usual tradition and got a Diamond 8's Scratcher ticket.

The player scratched off his ticket while waiting for his food and revealed a $1 million prize.

"Nobody knew I won -- not even my wife, until I told her on the drive home," Dynes recalled.

Dynes said he has won prizes worth more than $100 before, but nothing he would consider to be a major prize.