Oct. 2, 2023 / 10:00 AM

Nature enthusiast captures video of a snake eating another snake on safari

By Mohammed Kathrada, LatestSightings.com
A nature enthusiast captured photos and video of a cobra eating a puff adder while the puff adder is still alive. Photo courtesy of LatestSightings.com
This is the jaw-dropping moment a cobra eats a puff adder in the middle of the road while the puff adder is still alive.

Klaus Bohmer, an engineer and nature enthusiast, captured this rather rare sighting on film and shared it with LatestSightings.com. This extraordinary sighting unfolded during Klaus's safari to the breathtaking Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park in South Africa.

"We were on our way back to camp in the late afternoon, navigating the dusty roads of the Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park. We were driving between Mata Mata and Twee Rivieren. The scenery was typical for the area: desert sand and trees as far as you looked."

"It had been an uneventful drive up to this point. However, as luck would have it, another car was stopped. They were pointing excitedly at something on the road. That's when we saw something we would most certainly have missed, two snakes! Their colors blended in with the color of the road, making it very unlikely for us to have spotted on our own."

As they drew near, an incredible sight unfolded, leaving everyone in absolute amazement. "Right there, I saw a snake devouring another. An event so surreal and unique that I'd never seen anything like it before. It remains in my memory as a truly unforgettable experience."

Cobras, like the one witnessed by Klaus, are renowned for their unique dietary preference for other snakes. These highly adaptable predators possess both the venomous potency and agility to tackle and consume various snake species, making them top-tier predators.

When we asked about his emotions during the sighting, Klaus simply said. "Pure excitement!" This feeling was felt by everyone in that moment, an exciting but also sad moment.

"We couldn't stay to find out how the sighting had ended. We had to head back to camp, leaving the somewhat amazing yet sad scene behind. It was a super rare sighting, and I doubt I'll ever witness anything like it again."

"One thing we did notice was that the tail of the puff adder was still wiggling even when it was mostly inside the cobra. It wasn't just muscle spasms it seemed like the puff adder was still somewhat alive."

This article originally appeared at LatestSightings.com.

