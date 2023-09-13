Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport said a snake caught on camera in a baggage claim area was safely captured and relocated Wednesday. The snake was first spotted Tuesday in the Terminal B baggage claim area and it was caught on camera by one surprised traveler. Advertisement Airport officials said they were unable to capture the snake Tuesday, but it was successfully located and wrangled Wednesday morning. The serpent was identified as a harmless garter snake, which is native to the area. Read More License plate number earns Maryland woman a $50,000 lottery prize Bear breaks into California home, raids fridge National Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Ken, Ninja Turtles