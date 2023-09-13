Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Officials at San Jose Mineta International Airport said a snake caught on camera in a baggage claim area was safely captured and relocated Wednesday.

The snake was first spotted Tuesday in the Terminal B baggage claim area and it was caught on camera by one surprised traveler.

Advertisement

Airport officials said they were unable to capture the snake Tuesday, but it was successfully located and wrangled Wednesday morning.

The serpent was identified as a harmless garter snake, which is native to the area.