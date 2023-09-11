|Advertisement
The 1:24 scale miniature was one of four created for filming close-ups in key moments during the famous third act battle in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope and features red stripes on its top two wings, identifying it as the Rebel Alliance squadron's "Red Leader."
The model also stood in during some shots for Red Five, the ship piloted by Luke Skywalker, and Red Two, piloted by Wedge Antilles.
Heritage Auctions said the X-wing "represents the pinnacle of Star Wars artifacts to ever reach the market."
The model was considered lost by the Industrial Light & Magic team for decades before it was identified by visual effects experts helping Jein's family sort through his extensive collection of cinematic artifacts.
The model is due to be auctioned Oct. 14-15, with a starting price of $400,000.