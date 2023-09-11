Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Firefighters in North Carolina came to the rescue of a 1,200-pound horse that became spooked during a storm and plunged into a swimming pool.

Wesley Chapel Fire Department said in a Facebook post that its Ladder 26 crew responded to a call for a large animal rescue and activated the Cabarrus County Large Animal Rescue Task Force, which summoned additional crews from Midland Fire and Rescue and Georgeville Fire Department.

The crews learned the horse had been spooked by a storm the previous night and ended up in the 6-foot-deep pool.

"Crews ended up making a mechanical advantage rope system, pulling the horse out of the pool on a large slide board," the post said. "Crews then used a tow truck and large animal straps to stand the horse upright."