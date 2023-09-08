Yoga class' meditation exercise confused for 'ritual mass murder' scene

Police in England were called to a community space when an observer confused a yoga class' meditation exercise for the scene of a mass killing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police descended on a community space in Britain when some local dog walkers mistook a yoga class' group meditation exercise for the results of a "ritual mass murder." The Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St. Leonards, England, detailed the unusual incident in a Facebook post. Advertisement

"If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30 p.m. last night then please be reassured," the post said. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor... Which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation."

"Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs," the post said.

The class' teacher, Millie Laws, wrote on her Unity Yoga Facebook page that police were called when "some local dog walkers mistook the scene for a ritual mass murder."

Laws said the class had already dispersed by the time police arrived at the building. She said she learned about the police's visit in a phone call from the building's manager.

Advertisement

"I was very shocked," she told CNN. "It was so surreal and I didn't quite believe it was true. I have spoken to most of the people who took part and they have just said how mad it is. They were all participating in a beautiful deep relaxation and it could have never run through any of our minds that it could be taken in this way."

A police representative confirmed officers were called to the building for what turned out to be a mistake.

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St. Leonards. Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well. The call was made with good intentions," the representative said.