Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 8, 2023 / 4:24 PM

Yoga class' meditation exercise confused for 'ritual mass murder' scene

By Ben Hooper
Police in England were called to a community space when an observer confused a yoga class' meditation exercise for the scene of a mass killing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Police in England were called to a community space when an observer confused a yoga class' meditation exercise for the scene of a mass killing. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police descended on a community space in Britain when some local dog walkers mistook a yoga class' group meditation exercise for the results of a "ritual mass murder."

The Seascape Cafe at the North Sea Observatory in Chapel St. Leonards, England, detailed the unusual incident in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

"If any one heard the mass of police sirens in Chapel St Leonard's at 9:30 p.m. last night then please be reassured," the post said. "They were on their way to the Observatory after someone had reported a mass killing in our building. Having seen several people laying on the floor... Which actually turned out to be the yoga class in meditation."

"Dear General Public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs," the post said.

The class' teacher, Millie Laws, wrote on her Unity Yoga Facebook page that police were called when "some local dog walkers mistook the scene for a ritual mass murder."

Laws said the class had already dispersed by the time police arrived at the building. She said she learned about the police's visit in a phone call from the building's manager.

Advertisement

"I was very shocked," she told CNN. "It was so surreal and I didn't quite believe it was true. I have spoken to most of the people who took part and they have just said how mad it is. They were all participating in a beautiful deep relaxation and it could have never run through any of our minds that it could be taken in this way."

A police representative confirmed officers were called to the building for what turned out to be a mistake.

"A call was made following concerns for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory, at Chapel St. Leonards. Officers attended, we're happy to report everyone was safe and well. The call was made with good intentions," the representative said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

$75,000 lottery ticket was almost a gift for winner's ex-father-in-law
Odd News // 1 hour ago
$75,000 lottery ticket was almost a gift for winner's ex-father-in-law
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman said the lottery ticket that earned her a $75,000 jackpot almost ended up as a gift to her ex-father-in-law.
Stowaway snake hitches a ride with North Carolina driver
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Stowaway snake hitches a ride with North Carolina driver
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina responded to remove a ball python that "hitched a ride" in the front grille of a vehicle.
Alligator captured after two weeks on the loose in New Jersey
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator captured after two weeks on the loose in New Jersey
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An alligator that prompted the closing of a New Jersey park has been captured in a nearby area after at least two weeks on the loose.
Rescuers move 5,000-pound concrete slab to rescue kitten
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Rescuers move 5,000-pound concrete slab to rescue kitten
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they had to lift a 5,000-pound slab of concrete to rescue a kitten trapped 30 feet down a drain.
Pennsylvania man goes to 777 movies in a single year
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Pennsylvania man goes to 777 movies in a single year
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man earned a Guinness World Record by going to the movies 777 times in a one-year period.
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
A father and son on safari in South Africa captured a heart-pounding moment when a curious spotted hyena crossed paths with two fierce cheetahs.
Bodybuilding chef chops cucumber blindfolded for world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bodybuilding chef chops cucumber blindfolded for world record
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Canadian chef known for his knife skills broke a Guinness Word Record by chopping 166 slices of cucumber in 30 seconds while wearing a blindfold.
Florida researchers offer $50 'bounty' for caught cobia
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida researchers offer $50 'bounty' for caught cobia
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers in Florida are offering anglers a $50 reward to donate any cobia they catch off the state's coast.
Police wrangle runaway rabbit at British Columbia train station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle runaway rabbit at British Columbia train station
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police at a British Columbia train station were able to reunite a wandering rabbit with his worried owner.
Michigan woman wins $197,296 lottery prize at work
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan woman wins $197,296 lottery prize at work
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman bought a lottery ticket at her workplace just before her shift started and won a $197,296 prize.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
Hyena runs for its life from cheetah in South African wild
7-year-old makes 2.95-carat discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
7-year-old makes 2.95-carat discovery at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Koala steals $3,800 worth of plants from nursery
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Colorado orchard's 2.02-pound peach might be a new world record
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Loose goats captured after chasing jogger in Ontario
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement