A North Carolina driver spotted a ball python hitching a ride in their vehicle after a drive from Mooresville to Kannapolis. Photo courtesy of Kannapolis Fire & Police/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in North Carolina responded to remove a ball python that "hitched a ride" in the front grille of a vehicle. Kannapolis Fire and Police said in a Facebook post that Officer Jason Whitley responded when a driver discovered the front half of a snake sticking out from the front grille of their Subaru after a drive. Advertisement

"This little guy hitched a ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis and didn't want to leave," the post said.

Whitley was able to extract the snake, which appeared to be a ball python, from the vehicle.

Police said they found a new home for the python, which is believed to be an escaped or abandoned pet.

"The Kannapolis Police Department urges everyone to be careful when giving rides to strangers, especially the slithery kind," the post said.