Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An alligator that prompted the closing of a New Jersey park has been captured in a nearby area after nearly two weeks on the loose.

Piscataway Township said in a Facebook post that a resident alerted police to the alligator's presence about 10 p.m. Thursday in the Possumtown neighborhood.

Advertisement

Officer Ian Paglia used a catch pole to secure the 4-foot alligator, which was turned over to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection's Fish & Wildlife Division.

Piscataway Township Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said the gator was relocated to the Cape May County Zoo.

The alligator was previously spotted wandering the bodies of water in Victor Crowell Park, leading police to temporarily close the park to the public last week while they searched for the reptile.

The alligator's origins remain a mystery.