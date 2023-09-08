Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York said they had to lift a 5,000-pound slab of concrete to rescue a kitten trapped 30 feet down a drain.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League personnel worked together with police when a kitten was heard crying at the bottom of a drain covered by a large concrete slab near Port Jefferson Station on Long Island.

Rescuers used jacks and a hydraulic rescue tool, sometimes known as the Jaws of Life, to remove the slab from the top of the drain.

The kitten was then removed from the drain and taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League compared the rescue to a scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark.

The feline was found to be in good health and will soon be available for adoption.