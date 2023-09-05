Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A three-legged bear broke into a Florida family's enclosed porch and helped itself to three White Claws from the fridge.

Josaury Faneite-Diglio said her 13-year-old son, Joseph Diglio, was inside their Lake Mary home when the family dog's barking alerted him to a bear outside.

Advertisement

Security camera footage and cellphone video recorded by Joseph shows the three-legged bear, known to neighbors as Tripod, breaking through the screen into the home's lanai.

"He ate the fish food we had outside next to our fish tank and then proceeded to the bar," Faneite-Diglio told WESH-TV. "He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry."

Joseph said seeing the bear open the fridge spurred him to lock the doors of the house in case Tripod went looking for more snacks.

The family said the bear left after a few minutes, with the only damage being the stolen snacks and a hole in the screen.

"I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can," Faneite-Diglio said.