Sept. 5 (UPI) -- An Idaho man teamed up with a college athlete to recapture the Guinness World Record for most basketball passes in 1 minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 250 Guinness World Records, originally teamed up with neighbor Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon to set the record at 93, but their record was later taken by another duo who managed 96 passes.

Rush recruited Boise State Broncos player Dillon Lukehart to attempt to recapture the title and ended up with 101 passes.

Evidence from the attempt was reviewed by Guinness World Records and the new record was made official.