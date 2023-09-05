Trending
Odd News
Sept. 5, 2023 / 12:55 PM

Dog escapes home, sneaks into Metallica concert

By Ben Hooper
Sept. 5 (UPI) -- A music-loving dog was returned to her family after escaping from her home and sneaking into a Metallica concert in California.

The German shepherd, named Storm, was taken to a shelter after being found sitting in a seat during the Metallica show at SoFi stadium in Inglewood.

"After a full night taking in the show with her #MetallicaFamily, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day," the band said in a social media post, which included a photo of the canine enjoying the show. "She had a great time listening to her favorite songs, including 'Barx Æterna,' 'Master of Puppies,' and 'The Mailman That Never Comes.'"

Storm's owners, Kathy Villa and Aribeth Hurtado, said they don't know how the dog got out of the house. They said they found out about Storm's concert adventure when they saw the photo online.

"I kept reading the captions and I was like, 'Dude, she was really there,' in a seat, like if she had bought a ticket," Villa told KTLA-TV.

"We were laughing," Hurtado said. "We were like, 'How did she get in the concert and actually sit in a seat? How did she get passed all of the security and the gate and the metal detectors and everything?' And I'm pretty sure it was super crowded. So she probably just squeezed her way through the crowd and sat down in a seat."

Hurtado said Storm is used to loud music being played in the house, but it was a surprise to see her at an actual concert.

