Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A Maine police officer came to the assistance of a skunk found wandering with two cups stuck over its head in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot.

The Old Town Police Department said Officer David Hilton was in the drive-through at the Dunkin' Donuts when he spotted the skunk nearby his patrol vehicle.

Body camera footage shared by the department shows Hilton don a pair of gloves and pull a cup from the animal's head -- revealing a second cup underneath.

Hilton was able to grab the second cup and pull it free from the animal's head, allowing the skunk to run off without spraying its rescuer.

The department said Hilton recently moved to Old Town from Georgia and had never seen a skunk before the encounter.